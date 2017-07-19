Police handling multiple I-84 crashes in Caldwell

CALDWELL, ID - Idaho State Police and Caldwell Police are currently investigating multiple crashes on I-84 in the Caldwell area, near exit 27, at the Centennial Road exit.

Traffic is completely blocked in the eastbound lanes; westbound lanes are open, according to an ISP e-mail.

Traffic east of milepost 27 is still congested from earlier crashes this morning.

A Canyon County dispatcher says several ambulance crews have been sent to the scene.

We’ll have more details as they become available.