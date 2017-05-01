Police: Driver falls asleep, crashes into power pole

NAMPA, ID - A nightshift worker apparently fell asleep behind the wheel of his car and smashed into a power pole early Monday morning, according to the Nampa Police Department.

The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin Blvd. and Ustick Road in Nampa.

The driver was not injured.

The driver was northbound on Franklin Blvd. “He told officers he had worked all night and feel asleep,” said Nampa Police spokesman Sgt. Tim Riha.

Officers cited the driver for inattentive driving, Riha said.

The scene was cleared about an hour later.

Idaho Power crews worked to repair the pole.