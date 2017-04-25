Police: Caldwell man had sex with a minor over a four-year period

CALDWELL, ID - A Caldwell man has been booked into the Canyon County Jail, facing two felony sex crime charges after police say he had sexual relations with a minor over a four-year period.

Radames Rayo Ruiz, also known as “Ray,” was charged with sexual abuse of a minor under the age 16 and lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16.

According to court documents, Ruiz had “sexual intercourse with (the victim) multiple times between 2012-2016.”

The female victim disclosed the abuse to a CARES (Children at Risk Evaluation Services) official on October 4 of last year. The abuse reportedly began when the victim was an elementary school student living in Nyssa.

The girl and Ruiz knew each other.

Court documents detail at least two occasions where the suspect reportedly abused the victim at his home.

Investigators learned “... on the weekends, (the suspect had) sex with her at least once and, during the week-long (school) breaks, he (would have) sex with her 2-3 times.”

One report said Ruiz would call the girl into a bedroom, then close the door and lock it, before sexually abusing her.

Police say the crimes happened at the suspect’s homes both in Nyssa and, later, in Caldwell.

When questioned by police, Ruiz stated the victim “is a compulsive liar,” and denied ever having sex with her. Ruiz contended a woman he had had a relationship with had relayed details about their sex life to the victim. However, the woman told police “she never once told (the victim) details about her sex life with Ray.”

Ruiz made his initial court appearance Monday in Canyon County.

His bond was set at $75,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3rd.