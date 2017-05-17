Police: Boise man had hundreds of child porn images on his computer

BOISE, ID - A Boise man was booked into the Ada County Jail Tuesday evening on seven felony counts of willfully possessing sexually exploitative material of children.
According to a Boise Police Department news release, investigators in January received a tip that a computer in a Boise Bench resident’s home may contain illicit pornographic images involving children.
Boise Police detectives and Internet Crimes Against Children investigators with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office say they found evidence “that the resident who lived near the intersection of Curtis and Cassia was in possession of hundreds of illegal electronic files involving children under the age of eight,” the release said.
There was no evidence to indicate any of the children were from the area, the release added.
Investigators questioned the owner of the computer, identified as Scott Damiani, 40, of Boise in April, then forwarded their findings to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.
An arrest warrant was issued for Damiani earlier this month.
On Tuesday, Boise Police officers took Damiani into custody and booked him into the Ada County Jail.