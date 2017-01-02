Polar plunge raises money for Make-a-Wish

Ian McGrady
5:56 PM, Jan 1, 2017
Arrowhead Dam at Lucky Peak site of Make-A-Wish Foundation Polar Plunge

BOISE, Idaho - The Make-A-Wish Foundation's 14th Annual Polar Plunge helped families raise money to help make their kids -- with life-threatening diseases -- dreams come true.

Allyson and Danny Ross are family doctors in Boise.  Today Danny Ross took the polar plunge to help those kids, including his own, realize a dream: his son, Coleman, age 2, has been diagnosed with a cancer called neoblastoma in Stage 3, a high risk cancer.  

His participation in the polar plunge meant more than funding and awareness for Make-a-Wish -- for the Ross family, it was in part to make a memory that could inspire strength when times are tough.

Here are resources to help contribute to the Make A Wish Foundation and the Ross family:

Here are links to the Ross family's journey.

