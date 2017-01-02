BOISE, Idaho - The Make-A-Wish Foundation's 14th Annual Polar Plunge helped families raise money to help make their kids -- with life-threatening diseases -- dreams come true.

Allyson and Danny Ross are family doctors in Boise. Today Danny Ross took the polar plunge to help those kids, including his own, realize a dream: his son, Coleman, age 2, has been diagnosed with a cancer called neoblastoma in Stage 3, a high risk cancer.

His participation in the polar plunge meant more than funding and awareness for Make-a-Wish -- for the Ross family, it was in part to make a memory that could inspire strength when times are tough.

Here are resources to help contribute to the Make A Wish Foundation and the Ross family:

Here are links to the Ross family's journey.

Make A Wish

Go Fund Me

Coleman's Blog

Make A Wish

https://shar.es/1DAJAe





Go Fund Me

Coleman's Blog