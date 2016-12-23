Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against Stanton Healthcare
9:24 PM, Dec 22, 2016
MERIDIAN, Idaho - Planned Parenthood is suing Stanton Healthcare after they claim the pro-life clinic invited people to harass patients and employees at the Meridian clinic. The two clinics share a parking lot in Meridian.
Planned Parenthood alleges people are blocking patients and employees from getting out of their cars, photographing their license plates, protesting and directing them away from Planned Parenthood and toward Stanton Healthcare's mobile services bus. Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, Brandi Swindell, says the claims in the lawsuit are slanderous and false.
"An organization like planned parenthood that touts choice is suing another charitable non-profit woman's center who is simply proving another choice and other options. There is something really hypocritical there," said Swindell
6 on Your Side reached out Planned Parenthood for an interview but they did not return our calls.