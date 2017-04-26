PHOTO GALLERY: Another squadron returns to Mountain Home Air Force Base

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID - About 100 airmen assigned to the 726th Air Control Squadron "Hard Rock" returned from a six-month deployment from five different locations throughout Southwest Asia Saturday, reuniting with their families at the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

"(For security reasons), we can’t always talk about the great things they do, but these airmen provided command and control for air operations in one of the most complicated and complex airspaces in Air Force history," said MHAFB Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse with the 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office.

The airmen returned on two separate flights.

This is the second squadron to return to Idaho within a month. Airmen from the 389th Fighter Squadron returned to the Mountain Home Air Force Base about two weeks ago.

(photos and captions by Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse)