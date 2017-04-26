PHOTO GALLERY: Another squadron returns to Mountain Home Air Force Base

Steve Bertel
11:00 AM, Apr 26, 2017

A charter aircraft parks at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 22, 2017. Between two aircraft, more than 100 airmen assigned to the 726th Air Control Squadron returned from a six-month deployment to locations throughout Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse) 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Base leadership welcome home deployers from the 726th Air Control Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 22, 2017. Despite the two flights being spaced 12 hours apart and challenging weather, the commanders and senior NCOs came out to give the deployers a proper homecoming. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse) 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Airmen from the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare a K-loader to unload a C-17 Globemaster III at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 22, 2017. The aircraft was carrying equipment used by 389th Fighter Squadron airmen recently returned from a six-month deployment to Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse) 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Returning airmen deplane at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 22, 2017. More than 100 airmen assigned to the 726th Air Control Squadron returned from a six-month deployment to locations throughout Southwest Asia. They provided theater command and control for air operations in one of the most complicated airspaces in Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse) 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Senior Airman Aaron Wilson, holds his son, Adrian, for the first time at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 22, 2017. Adrian, two months old, was born while Wilson was deployed to Southwest Asia for six months. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse) 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capt. Torrance Barach, 726th Air Control Squadron, reunites with his wife at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 22, 2017. The 726th ACS set up tables, games, food and movies for the families waiting for their loved ones. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse) 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID - About 100 airmen assigned to the 726th Air Control Squadron "Hard Rock" returned from a six-month deployment from five different locations throughout Southwest Asia Saturday, reuniting with their families at the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

"(For security reasons), we can’t always talk about the great things they do, but these airmen provided command and control for air operations in one of the most complicated and complex airspaces in Air Force history," said MHAFB Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse with the 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office.

The airmen returned on two separate flights.

This is the second squadron to return to Idaho within a month. Airmen from the 389th Fighter Squadron returned to the Mountain Home Air Force Base about two weeks ago.

(photos and captions by Staff Sgt. Samuel Morse)

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top