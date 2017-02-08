Payette County storm damage price tag: $1.8 million

PAYETTE COUNTY, ID - Emergency Management officials in Payette County have begun to compile the total costs and impact from the winter storms that hit the area during December and January.

“Payette County has received numerous responses from area businesses and residents. These preliminary damage assessments continue to come in for inclusion in this processes,” said Payette County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Creech. “The preliminary damage assessment processes are to help identify the overall impact to our whole community. It does not guarantee any types of assistance, but is being used to review opportunities for assistance.”

Creech said, “As a community, local residents, businesses, school districts, cities and the county has spent over $1.8 million. We have had fifteen carports/awnings, 55 outbuildings, four structure fires, seven residences with complete or partial roof/structure collapses, seven commercial buildings and 65 head of livestock killed by falling structures reported to us. We are still collecting preliminary damage assessment forms.”

Citizens and businesses can assist the county by downloading and filling out the Damage Assessment form and then emailing the form –- along with any photos of the damage -- to payettecountyaid@payettecounty.org

Forms can also be delivered to the Payette County Treasurer’s Office in person at 1130 3rd Avenue North, Room #103, Payette, Idaho 83661.

the form is located at: https://ioem.idaho.gov/Pages/Operations/DisasterAssistance/PDF/IA%20Field%20Form.pdf

Citizens can also complete a Casualty Exemption Form for property tax purposes, and send it to the same location, Creech stated. The form can be found at: http://www.payettecounty.org/images/documents/assessor/forms/Casualty_Exemption_Form.pdf



