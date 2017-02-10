Payette County experiencing extensive water runoff
Drivers need to stay clear of water-covered roads
10:18 AM, Feb 10, 2017
Share Article
Payette County -
Payette County Sheriff's Office says significant snow melt inthe northwest area of the county is leading to an increase in runoff.
In a press release, the Sheriff says water is running over Big Willow Road near Dry Creek Road. The Sheriff's office says currently no houses are in imminent danger of flooding. Theysay Payette County is currently monitoring the river levels throughout the entire county. Authorities say the Payette River is expected to rise through Saturday, but the river is projected to crest below flood stage.
The Sheriff says to avoid driving through water-covered roadways, as it's impossible to tell how deep the water is and just two feet of water can carry away a vehicle.