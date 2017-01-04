Parks Director: Boise ponds closed due to unsafe, dangerous conditions

BOISE, ID - The City of Boise has closed all ponds located in city parks for walking or skating on ice -– and they will remain closed indefinitely, due to unsafe ice conditions, city officials said.
Fishing from the banks of all ponds, though, will continue to be allowed.
“Our primary concern is that any recreational use of the ice on a park pond at this time will create a very unsafe, dangerous situation,” said Doug Holloway, Director of Boise Parks and Recreation.
Parks and Recreation is also reminding park visitors to use caution with their pets near ice-covered ponds in city parks. “There have been five incidents so far this winter season where dogs have fallen through ice at park ponds. Two of those dogs have died,” Holloway added.
Entering a closed pond could be punishable by a misdemeanor citation, which carries potential maximum penalties of a $1,000 fine and/or 180 days in jail. However, the most likely enforcement will be education and warnings, he added.