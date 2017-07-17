Otter remains hospitalized following second back surgery

BOISE, ID - A spokesman for Governor "Butch" Otter says the top-elected official remains hospitalized after recently undergoing a second back surgery.

Spokesman Jon Hanian said Monday that Otter is recovering from an infection contracted following a second back surgery on Friday for a ruptured disc. Hanian added Otter is alert and resting comfortably in Boise's Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

The 75-year-old governor is expected to continue to do some state business via telephone and is working closely with his staff. However, no meetings or public events are scheduled for Otter this week.

Otter first underwent surgery on July 7.

A second surgery was scheduled for Friday after further testing.

(by Associated Press)

