Oregon standoff defendant wants new judge for bench trial

Steve Bertel
12:36 PM, Feb 2, 2017

 (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle
PORTLAND, ORE - An Oregon man has asked for a different federal judge to handle his bench trial on misdemeanor charges stemming from last winter's armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

Duane Ehmer and his attorney said in a court filing late Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Anna Brown might not be impartial.

Ehmer is one of seven defendants preparing for a jury trial this month on felony charges filed after the 41-day standoff in southeastern Oregon.

Judge Brown ruled that misdemeanor charges faced by Ehmer and others will be heard in a separate trial before a judge.

Ehmer says that judge shouldn't be Brown. He cites comments she reportedly made in a private meeting with jurors who acquitted standoff leader Ammon Bundy in a trial last fall.

(by Associated Press)
 

