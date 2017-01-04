Ontario reports 18" of snowpack; urges residents to stay indoors

ONTARIO, OREGON - The Ontario, Oregon city manager is urging all drivers and residents to use caution “through the duration of this unprecedented snow accumulation.”
“City resources are fully deployed and will continue to be used around the clock until reasonable traffic flows can be resumed,” said City Manager Adam Brown.
“In undisturbed areas, there is currently as much as 18 inches of snow pack. We understand that it is difficult for residents and businesses to keep up with their own property,” he stated.
The focus for City plow trucks will be on primary and secondary roads first, officials said. Special attention is being given to dangerous intersections, where more sand and salt will be applied.
Residential streets will be plowed after primary and secondary streets are safe.
“Vehicles should be removed from the roads wherever possible, particularly overnight, so that City equipment can efficiently clean the roads. Please stay inside to avoid the dangerous conditions,” Brown added.
Ontario Police Department and Ontario Fire and Rescue personnel are being kept busy throughout the city helping drivers with stuck vehicles and emergency calls.