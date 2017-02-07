Ontario Police search for 'armed & dangerous' man

The search continues this morning for a wanted man police in Ontario are calling armed and dangerous.
Christopher Deleon, 32, of Ontario is wanted on warrants for assault, domestic violence, coercion, strangulation and menacing.
Ontario Police, Oregon State Police and a SWAT team spent most of Monday engaged in a standoff outside an apartment on the 600 block of SE 6th Ave. in Ontario believing Deleon was inside. It started around 8:30 a.m. They made contact with Deleon over the phone but at this point, police don't know for sure if he was ever really inside the apartment.
Police believe he is likely in the Ontario area, and again, is considered armed and dangerous. Contact police if you have any information about where he may be.
While Deleon was never found, a man who was in the apartment was arrested. Daniel Phipps, 25, of Ontario was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
During the standoff some people were evacuated from the area but allowed to return to their homes around 9 p.m.