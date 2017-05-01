One killed in Hwy 20 crash

One person is dead after a head-on crash near Notus late Sunday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. west of Notus on Highway 20.

Police say a Kia Optima crossed over the center line and hit a semi head on. Both of those vehicles then caught on fire.

The driver of the KIA was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. They died at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The driver of the semi was wearing his seatbelt and was not taken to the hospital.