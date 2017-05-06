On Your Side Traffic: Areas to avoid this Summer

It's that time of year when every corner you turn, it seems like you're met with an orange cone.

Luckily Six On Your Side has a traffic report for you with some areas in the Treasure Valley you may want to avoid all together.

Many who live and work in downtown Boise are used to all the construction by now. It's the ones you aren't expecting that tend to put you behind schedule.

However, roadway managers say planning ahead is made simple by checking into projects beforehand by visiting http://achdidaho.org/Departments/PR/RITA/ or http://cityofnampa.us/projects.

Both Ada and Canyon counties have maps for the public's viewing and that goes for anyone who shares the roadways.

"When road construction is going on... that affects motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists," say Nicole DuBois, public information specialist for Ada County Highway District.

ACHD's chip seal season picks up on June 7. Of course, it's advised to slow down and obey the posted speed limit.

"You can still get some chips and oil flying up," DuBois says. "So, we highly recommend that in any construction zone you take some extra caution."

In Ada County, the project at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Cole Road will be ongoing until late August. A widening project at Franklin and Black Cat roads to Ten Mile Road won't be complete until the Fall.

There are so many projects in store for Nampa that 46,000 fliers went out this week to alert folks.

"Idaho Center Boulevard was in rough shape," says Jeff Barnes, the assistant city engineer for Nampa.

An additional closure in the College of Western Idaho campus area will only last for a couple of weeks. The entire Idaho Center Boulevard project should be complete by the end of June.

"We encourage everybody to be safe," Barnes says. "This is a good thing in that we're improving infrastructure in the city. It's also tough because it's going to cause an inconvenience for folks."

In all, Nampa has 54 projects worth a total of $18 million planned for this Summer. The money derives from city funds and grant dollars. The total number of projects does not include six major ones those with the Idaho Transportation Department are overseeing in Canyon County.