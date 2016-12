BOISE, Idaho - Chicago Pizza's "Miracle on Idaho Street" served hundreds today kicking the doors open with hot deep dish pizza, soups, salads, and more. But customer Damon McCoy says for him it's about something more.

"I come from a big family of six kids... Christmas was a house full of people," said Brent Giroux, General Manager of Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom in downtown Boise. "I see a real need in Downtown Boise," for this kind of community service, he said.

"I love the people, I love what they do," said Damon McCoy, who had returned now for the 3rd year. "It's not just about feeding people. It's also about caring about people," he said.

"I truly believe they wish the best for us... not the worst. They want to see us do better," said McCoy.

McCoy added: "I want to say Merry Christmas to Benjamin Overstreet. He's turning 13. He was just a little tyke, but a man now. Merry Christmas. And I hope your mother has a great, great life."