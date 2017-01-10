STITES, ID - Rescuers and law enforcement officers in Idaho County rescued a horse Tuesday morning stranded in a river near the town of Stites.
Deputy Sam AuGello and Lt. Doug Ulmer responded near Three Mile Creek and found a horse that appeared to be unable to get out of the water on its own.
Officials could not tell how long the horse had been in the river, but they knew the animal needed help to prevent succumbing to hypothermia.
The officers were helped out by several citizens including Bryan and Gary Hays from White Water Construction, Tony Williams and Nate Dreyer from AWS Construction, and Terry and Sawyer Stanford. Working together, they were able to rescue the horse from the river.
They said the horse appears to be okay, except for minor injuries to its legs. The owner has been contacted and will care for the animal and its injuries, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office news release.