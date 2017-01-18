ODOT: 80 mph winds, blizzard-like conditions in eastern Oregon; drivers urged to stay off Interstate

Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 1:23PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 1:23PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 11:43AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine
Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 11:06AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 11:06AM MST expiring January 18 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Blizzard Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker, Malheur
Hydrologic Statement issued January 18 at 4:35AM MST expiring January 19 at 4:33AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:59PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:52PM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:52PM MST expiring January 18 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 5:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Valley, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Custer, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur
ONTARIO, ORE. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 remain closed in Ontario due to freezing rain, snow, high winds and zero visibility between Baker City and Portland, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Travelers in Idaho are encouraged to stay off I-84 and not continue towards Ontario.
The westbound freeway is closed at Troutdale (MP 17), ODOT officials said.
Alternate routes are not recommended -- as severe weather and road conditions are widespread across central and eastern Oregon.
“There are no safe truck parking areas left in Ontario and drivers are encouraged to stay where they are and not continue westbound toward Ontario,” an ODOT news release stated.
Drivers are warned they may have to turn back. Hotels are filling up –- and some are full -- in the Ontario area.
“Based on the weather forecast and current conditions, this is anticipated to be a long-term closure,” the release stated. “We know this is frustrating for travelers and commercial haulers, but this severe storm has already contributed to numerous crashes and trailers blown over.”
Wind gusts are reported in some areas at 80 mph. Blowing snow is creating blizzard-like conditions. Ice, snow and the high winds are impacting numerous highways.
Most state routes have been closed in Union and Umatilla Counties.
Other highways are also shut down.
Drivers are urged to continue to check TripCheck.com for updates.