BANKS, ID - Idaho State Police officers are investigating a crash on Highway 55 at milepost 76, just south of Banks. Police say the crash involved a commercial vehicle.

The northbound road is closed. A tow truck is on scene, but it will be approximately two hours before the vehicle can be removed.

ISP expects the blockage to remain until noon or 1 P.M. Friday. Officers suggest drivers avoid the area until this afternoon.