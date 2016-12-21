No one injured in Sand Hollow area structure fire

Fire crews spent an hour battling a house fire near Highway 30 and Sand Hollow Road Tuesday night.

The fire is out, but crews say the house is a total loss.

Dep. Chief Victor Islas, of Middleton Fire, says a passerby called in the fire just after 8:00 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured fighting the flames.

Crews from Middleton, Star, and Caldwell led the initial response to the fire.

When they arrived on scene, crews say they could not see flames, but the amount of smoke led them to call a second alarm, drawing in additional crews from Nampa, Sand Hollow, Wilder, Parma and Gem County.

Dep. Chief Islas says crews initially entered the structure, but, because the fire had already burned through the floor, crews were forced to pull back for their safety. They continued to fight the fire from the outside.

Dep. Chief Islas says he believes the fire had been burning for some time before his team arrived.

Investigators will work to determine the cause of the fire.