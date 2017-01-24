No Car, No Problem! The 3 Hottest New Electric Rides

A rideable is a personal transportation device that's meant to take you from point A to point B quick and easy. They are also green and perfect for running an errand or zipping to work. Brian Corsetti has some of the latest you’re going to want to ride this year.

1. Onewheel

This sweet new board is reinventing the wheel. It’s a rugged rideable that'll have you surfing on almost any terrain. Preorder one now for around $1,500.

2. URB-E Sport

With this one you can sit down in style and it’s even foldable. You can go 14 miles per hour and get up to 16 miles per charge. These ship in March and will cost you around $900.

3. Immortor Go

This cool one is a standup tri-cycle that's foldable, has a head light, and an app to lock it, among many other features. You can preorder one for around $1,100 and they should ship in April.

