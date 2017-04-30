New veterans garden going up in Nampa

NAMPA - A therapeutic garden for veterans in Nampa will be ready just in time for the Spring planting season.

The Veteran's Liberty Garden at the Lighthouse is taking shape right next to the Boise Rescue Mission men's shelter in Nampa.

Thanks to generous donations, seeds, flowers, raised garden beds and a greenhouse are coming soon.

Volunteers were busy Saturday morning with help from the Nampa Eagles Club members who oversaw and raised funds for the installation of fencing.

"What they do [the garden board of directors] and what they're doing is making everything so much nicer for the community," said Terri Warren, a past president of the Nampa Eagles Club. "And, then the veterans will take over taking care of it. That's really what's neat."

A mini-amphitheater is even in the works to be installed right across from the garden. It will be available for the public's use.