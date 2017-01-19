New Food Trends: 3 Mouth-Watering Recipes

Food forecasters, yes, they exist -- are pretty sure they know what we'll be munching on in 2017. Teresa Strasser and chef Ben Graham are dishing out three trendy recipes you'll want to try this year.

1. Chocolate Coffee Cake

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups Ap flour

1 tablespoon cinnamon

6 tablespoons butter, melted

1 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons cinnamon

1/4 cup dark chocolate melted

3/4 cup butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 large eggs

3/4 cup sour cream

1 1/4 cup milk

3 3/4 cups Ap flour

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9" x 13" pan, or two 9" round cake pans.

Make the topping by whisking together the sugar, salt, flour, and cinnamon. Add the melted butter, stirring until well combined. Set the topping aside.

Make the filling by mixing together the brown sugar, cinnamon, dark chocolate. Set it aside.

To make the cake: In a large bowl, beat together the butter, salt, sugars, baking powder, and vanilla until well combined and smooth.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the sour cream or yogurt and milk till well combined. You don't need to whisk out all the lumps.

Add the flour to the butter mixture alternately with the milk/sour cream mixture, beating gently to combine.

Pour/spread half the batter (a scant 3 cups) into the prepared pan(s), spreading all the way to the edges. If you're using two 9" round pans, spread 1 1/3 cups batter in each pan.

Sprinkle the filling evenly on the batter.

Spread the remaining batter atop the filling. Use a table knife to gently swirl the filling into the batter, as though you were making a marble cake. Don't combine filling and batter thoroughly; just swirl the filling through the batter.

Sprinkle the topping over the batter in the pan.

Bake the cake until it's a dark golden brown around the edges; medium-golden with no light patches showing on top, and a toothpick or cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean, about 55 to 60 minutes for the 9" x 13" pan, 50 to 55 minutes for the 9" round pans.

Remove the cake from the oven and allow it to cool for 20 minutes before cutting and serving. Serve cake right from the pan.

2. Grilled Sardines

Ingredients:

2 whole sardines. (Gutted)

1 bunch of Swiss chard

1/4 pound clarified butter

1 tablespoon capers

1 Roma tomato

2 cloves garlic

1/2 c white wine

Directions:

Scale the sardines if they are still attached. Cut open and clean the belly out and rinse with cold water. Drizzle the fish with evoo, salt and pepper and place fish down on a well seasoned grill. Cook on each side about 7 mins.

Quarter the tomato and toss with the garlic, salt, pepper, and evoo. Roasted at 350 degrees for about 8 mins or till tender. Place on the plate.

While the fish and tomatoes are cooking, sauté the Swiss chard. Heat a sauté pan up with evoo, once the oil starts to slightly smoke, place chard in the pan and hit it with white wine. Cook for about 2 min and season with salt and pepper. Place on plate.

Add the caper and butter together and place over the fish once it's done cooking.

3. Goat and Seafood Paella

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 pound goat meat

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 ounces Spanish chorizo, finely diced

1 cup sliced piquillo peppers

5 cups chicken stock

Pinch of saffron threads, crumbled

2 cups arborio rice (15 ounces)

1/2 cup frozen baby peas

24 mussels, scrubbed and debearded (about 1 pound)

24 littleneck clams, scrubbed

6 jumbo shrimp peeled and deveined

Directions:

In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic, cover and cook over low heat until they are softened, about 5 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly browned, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer the onion and garlic to a blender or food processor and puree until smooth, about 1 minute.

In a very large, deep skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Season the goat with salt and black pepper, add to the skillet and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until they are golden all over, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Add the onion puree, diced chorizo, piquillo peppers and to the skillet and cook, stirring, until sizzling, about 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and crumbled saffron, season with salt and bring to a boil. Stir in the rice. Nestle the goat into the rice, cover and cook over moderately low heat until the rice is nearly tender, about 18 minutes. Add the peas, mussels, clams and shrimp, cover and cook until the shellfish is open is cooked through, about 8 minutes. Let the paella rest for 5 minutes before serving.

