New academic calendar allows for more teacher collaboration in West Ada

Meridian - Beginning this fall, a change in the West Ada School District calendar will give teachers more time to collaborate on their lesson plans.

The district has added three "early release" days to its calendar for the upcoming school year, which will take place in October, February and April.

District officials say this additional time will allow teachers to collaborate with one another to share instructional practices and look at data on student growth and achievement.

Students in West Ada will continue to have a late start on Wednesdays.

The full calendar, along with the early release schedule, is available here.