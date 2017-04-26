World's largest Hooters closing in Las Vegas

The world's largest Hooters is closing its doors, less than two years after opening at the Palms hotel-casino.



Station Casinos, which owns the Palms, confirmed Tuesday that the restaurant will be closing around mid-May. A new "food and beverage concept" will take its place.



The Hooters bar and restaurant, which is famous for its chicken wings and Hooters Girls, is 15,200-square-feet and could seat more than 500 guests.



When the world's largest Hooters held its formal grand opening in September 2015, it took over the space formerly occupied by the bar and nightclub Heraea on the Palms casino floor.