Being able to work from home sounds like a dream. No traffic, office politics or running late to meetings. But, what used to seem like a dream is now becoming a reality.

Sara Sutton Fell, the CEO of Flex Jobs, says Fortune 1000 companies like Amazon, JetBlue, Apple and Oracle are realizing what’s good for the employee is good for them too. Allowing employees to work remote is saving businesses up to $10,000 per employee per year.

“While telecommuting used to be thought of as a warm and fuzzy benefit for just the employee, companies more and more are understanding it’s a wise business strategy,” Fell said.

Everything from sales, to customer service, to computer coding are all viable options to work remote. Eight out of 10 Americans worked at least part-time from home last year.

Despite more telecommute opportunities, there are still misconceptions. Some people think employees are in their pajamas all day. While that could be, 4 out of 10 say they end up doing more work at home than in the office.

So many Americans want to work from home that 1 out of 4 would take a pay cut just to be able to work from home.