Woman gives birth to daughter in Old Navy parking lot

The birth of a baby is always a day to remember, but for one St. Louis-area family, their third child’s birth was even more unforgettable after they delivered the baby in the car.

Katie Gaeta is a birth photographer and for baby number three they wanted to have a natural birth.

“Having gone through two hospital births and being in the birthing community I just feel like it was something I could do and knew it would be very empowering,” said Gaeta.

On Wednesday morning she started having contractions, so her husband Tony got the van and they headed to a local birthing center.

“Everything was fine we were on I-270 but as 270 goes we realized there was a traffic jam,” explained Katie. “We realized at I-44 that we were not going to make it and I was trying to hold strong and my water broke in the car, right in front seat of the Honda Odyssey.”

Tony made it off the highway and pulled into the parking lot of the Old Navy off of Watson.

“She was not waiting,” said Tony. “So I got out of the car and I leaned the chair back and the next thing I know, Katie is holding Emma.”

Emma Jupiter was born weighing 7lbs and 15 ounces, a healthy baby girl birthed in the front seat.

“I think it’s amazing when people get their plan to work out and it wasn’t our plan, but we still got our natural birth,” said Katie with a laugh.

Katie’s doula, or birthing companion, was in the car behind them, and with the help of a dispatcher for Central County Fire and a slightly stunned Sunset Hills police officer, mom and baby were safe and healthy.

“She has a very good story to tell,” said Katie.

