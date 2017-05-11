Woman gives birth to 13.5-pound baby boy: 'He looks like a toddler'

"Little bundle of joy" might be an understatement when describing Raymond Reyes.

Reyes tipped the scales at 13.5 pounds when he was born in a California hospital on April 30. His mother Jenna Reyes told Fresno's KFSN-TV her reaction to her son's size: "Oh my gosh, he looks like a toddler."

Reyes opted to deliver Raymond via C-section after being told he would likely weight about 10 pounds.

She said "nothing fits" the boy, forcing her to buy size-2 diapers and clothing made for babies ages 3 to 6 months.

Raymond had to spend a week at various hospitals after his birth, being treated for jaundice and other issues but he was finally able to come home this week.

Average infants weigh about 7.5 pounds at birth. According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest newborn weighed 22 pounds and was born in 1879.

