Woman fired from Burger King wins wrongful termination lawsuit

Worker was fired for stealing $1 worth of food

Justin Boggs
3:01 PM, Feb 14, 2017
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - DECEMBER 29: Burger King Restaurant Signage on December 29, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand. The NZX 50 Index is the main stock market index in New Zealand and is comprised of the biggest stocks trading on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Dave Rowland
Copyright Getty Images

A Canadian woman who was fired from the Burger King restaurant she worked at for 24 years won a lawsuit after a judge determined the woman had been wrongfully terminated, The Vancouver Sun reported

The reason she was fired: She did not pay back $1 worth of food she took. 

Usha Ram was awarded $46,000 after being fired from a Vancouver, British Columbia Burger King for taking food at the end of her shift. But Ram claimed it was one big misunderstanding. 

In December 2013, Ram asked for permission from a supervisor to take home a fish sandwich, which the manager agreed to. The store policy only allowed employees to take free drinks and half price food unless they have managerial approval. 

After getting approval to take a sandwich, Ram also took an order of french fries before leaving. After waiting a week to see if would Ram would pay the $1 she owed to the store, she was fired, despite Ram's offers to pay for the food. 

According to the Sun, Ram claimed that the firing claimed to have caused her mental distress. 

The judge ruled that the local franchise owner of the Burger King, Janif Mohammed, had not acted reasonably in firing Ram. 

