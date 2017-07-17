Will O.J. go free? If so, what will he do first? Who will he talk to? Where will he live?

It might just be the biggest parole hearing of all time.



The fate of football legend O.J. Simpson will be decided on July 20 by the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, which is based in Carson City. Networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and ESPN will be airing the hearing live. More than 250 media credentials have been issued for the event.

Simpson, who is now 70 years old, was sentenced to a minimum of 9 years and a maximum of 33 years in prison in 2008 for his role in the armed robbery of two sports memorabilia agents at the Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas.



He is currently incarcerated at Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada.

Close friend Tom Scotto told USA Today that Simpson is optimistic about his chances of being paroled.



It is believed by most experts on the Nevada parole system that Simpson is a strong candidate for parole. Even the man who put him behind bars, retired Clark County District Attorney David Roger, supports his release. Also, his lawyer, Yale Galanter, says Simpson has been a model inmate.

If paroled, he will be eligible for release on Oct. 1. If he is not paroled, his next chance will be January 2018.



There's no doubt that many people are interested in the fate of one of the greatest football players of all time.



Sports Betting Experts has set betting odds on the parole hearing and on some of the questions concerning what life will be like for Simpson if he is set free.



OJ SIMPSON PAROLE PROPOSITION BETTING ODDS



Will OJ Simpson be released on parole before 12/31/17?

Yes: -450

No: +300



Will OJ Simpson be released on parole?

Before October 15, 2017: -450

On or after October 15, 2017: +300



The count of the first parole commissioner vote will be?

4-0 in favor of parole: +105

3-1 in favor of parole: +180

2-2 deadlock: +600

3-1 to deny parole: +500

4-0 to deny parole: +900



Will the first parole board vote be a 2-2 deadlock?

Yes: +600

No: -750



Will the second parole board vote be a 3-3 deadlock necessitating a new parole hearing in January 2018?

Yes: +900

No: -1200



If a second vote isn’t necessary this bet will be graded ‘No’. Should the parole hearing vote count not be released publicly the previous three bets will be graded ‘no action’

Will OJ Simpson address the parole board at the hearing (live or via videotape)?

Yes: -180

No: +150



Will Donald Trump reference OJ Simpson and/or his parole hearing in a Tweet before 11:59 PM Eastern on July 23, 2017?

Yes: +180

No: -210



OJ SIMPSON POST PRISON RELEASE PROPOSITION ODDS

Will any of OJ’s children greet him as he leaves prison?

Yes: -150

No: +130



What will OJ Simpson do as he leaves prison?

Smile and Wave: -150

Smile: +350

Cry: +650

Fall to his knees and kiss the ground: +1250

No Expression/Other: +300



Will OJ Simpson speak to the media at the time of his release?

Yes: +250

No: -300



Will OJ Simpson release a book before 6/1/18?

Yes: -210

No: +180



Where will OJ Simpson live after his release from prison?

Florida: -200

California: +300

Nevada: +900

Buffalo, NY: +1500

Other: +350



Will the family of Nicole Brown and/or Ron Goldman release a statement upon OJ Simpson’s release?

Yes: -250

No: +210



First live TV interview with OJ Simpson?

Oprah Winfrey: +450

Stephen A. Smith: +550

Charlie Rose: +750

Robin Roberts: +750

Matt Lauer: +750

Adam Schefter: +1250

Jimmy Kimmel: +1250

Al Michaels and/or Cris Collinsworth: +1250

Ellen DeGeneres: +1500

Jimmy Fallon: +2500

Howard Stern: +3500

Bill Maher: +3500

Charles Barkley: +3500

John Oliver: +4500

Jemele Hill: +5000

Jon Stewart: +5000

Mike Francesa: +6000

Bill Simmons: +7500

Martha Stewart: +9000

Nancy Grace: +10000

Don Cherry: +15000

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir: +25000

None of the above: +1500



OJ Simpson’s first stop upon release from prison?

Home/Hotel: +150

Airport: +300

In-n-Out Burger: +750

Red Lobster: +750

Any other restaurant: +450

7-11: +1000

Golf Course: +1500

Strip Club: +2500

Casino: +2500

Brothel: +5000



Will OJ Simpson go back to prison for another crime before 1/31/18?

Yes: +500

No: -750



Will any of the living members of OJ Simpson’s legal ‘dream team’ from his murder trial make a statement upon his release? (Alan Dershowitz, Robert Shapiro, Barry Scheck, F. Lee Bailey)

Yes: +450

No: -600



Will any member(s) of the Kardashian family make a statement upon OJ’s release?

Yes: +600

No: -750



Will “Kato” Kaelin make a statement upon OJ’s release?

Yes: +300

No: -450



Will the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Roger Goodell and/or the NFL make a statement upon OJ’s release?

Yes: +750

No: -900



Simpson was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1995. A civil jury ordered Simpson to pay $33.4 million to the deceased's families in 1997.



Scotto also told USA Today that Simpson will come to live with him in Florida when he is released.

