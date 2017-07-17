Will O.J. go free? If so, what will he do first? Who will he talk to? Where will he live?

It might just be the biggest parole hearing of all time.
The fate of football legend O.J. Simpson will be decided on July 20 by the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, which is based in Carson City. Networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and ESPN will be airing the hearing live. More than 250 media credentials have been issued for the event.
Simpson, who is now 70 years old, was sentenced to a minimum of 9 years and a maximum of 33 years in prison in 2008 for his role in the armed robbery of two sports memorabilia agents at the Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas.
He is currently incarcerated at Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada.
Close friend Tom Scotto told USA Today that Simpson is optimistic about his chances of being paroled.
It is believed by most experts on the Nevada parole system that Simpson is a strong candidate for parole. Even the man who put him behind bars, retired Clark County District Attorney David Roger, supports his release. Also, his lawyer, Yale Galanter, says Simpson has been a model inmate.
If paroled, he will be eligible for release on Oct. 1. If he is not paroled, his next chance will be January 2018.
There's no doubt that many people are interested in the fate of one of the greatest football players of all time.
Sports Betting Experts has set betting odds on the parole hearing and on some of the questions concerning what life will be like for Simpson if he is set free.
OJ SIMPSON PAROLE PROPOSITION BETTING ODDS
Will OJ Simpson be released on parole before 12/31/17?
Yes: -450
No: +300
Will OJ Simpson be released on parole?
Before October 15, 2017: -450
On or after October 15, 2017: +300
The count of the first parole commissioner vote will be?
4-0 in favor of parole: +105
3-1 in favor of parole: +180
2-2 deadlock: +600
3-1 to deny parole: +500
4-0 to deny parole: +900
Will the first parole board vote be a 2-2 deadlock?
Yes: +600
No: -750
Will the second parole board vote be a 3-3 deadlock necessitating a new parole hearing in January 2018?
Yes: +900
No: -1200
If a second vote isn’t necessary this bet will be graded ‘No’. Should the parole hearing vote count not be released publicly the previous three bets will be graded ‘no action’
Will OJ Simpson address the parole board at the hearing (live or via videotape)?
Yes: -180
No: +150
Will Donald Trump reference OJ Simpson and/or his parole hearing in a Tweet before 11:59 PM Eastern on July 23, 2017?
Yes: +180
No: -210
OJ SIMPSON POST PRISON RELEASE PROPOSITION ODDS
Will any of OJ’s children greet him as he leaves prison?
Yes: -150
No: +130
What will OJ Simpson do as he leaves prison?
Smile and Wave: -150
Smile: +350
Cry: +650
Fall to his knees and kiss the ground: +1250
No Expression/Other: +300
Will OJ Simpson speak to the media at the time of his release?
Yes: +250
No: -300
Will OJ Simpson release a book before 6/1/18?
Yes: -210
No: +180
Where will OJ Simpson live after his release from prison?
Florida: -200
California: +300
Nevada: +900
Buffalo, NY: +1500
Other: +350
Will the family of Nicole Brown and/or Ron Goldman release a statement upon OJ Simpson’s release?
Yes: -250
No: +210
First live TV interview with OJ Simpson?
Oprah Winfrey: +450
Stephen A. Smith: +550
Charlie Rose: +750
Robin Roberts: +750
Matt Lauer: +750
Adam Schefter: +1250
Jimmy Kimmel: +1250
Al Michaels and/or Cris Collinsworth: +1250
Ellen DeGeneres: +1500
Jimmy Fallon: +2500
Howard Stern: +3500
Bill Maher: +3500
Charles Barkley: +3500
John Oliver: +4500
Jemele Hill: +5000
Jon Stewart: +5000
Mike Francesa: +6000
Bill Simmons: +7500
Martha Stewart: +9000
Nancy Grace: +10000
Don Cherry: +15000
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir: +25000
None of the above: +1500
OJ Simpson’s first stop upon release from prison?
Home/Hotel: +150
Airport: +300
In-n-Out Burger: +750
Red Lobster: +750
Any other restaurant: +450
7-11: +1000
Golf Course: +1500
Strip Club: +2500
Casino: +2500
Brothel: +5000
Will OJ Simpson go back to prison for another crime before 1/31/18?
Yes: +500
No: -750
Will any of the living members of OJ Simpson’s legal ‘dream team’ from his murder trial make a statement upon his release? (Alan Dershowitz, Robert Shapiro, Barry Scheck, F. Lee Bailey)
Yes: +450
No: -600
Will any member(s) of the Kardashian family make a statement upon OJ’s release?
Yes: +600
No: -750
Will “Kato” Kaelin make a statement upon OJ’s release?
Yes: +300
No: -450
Will the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Roger Goodell and/or the NFL make a statement upon OJ’s release?
Yes: +750
No: -900
Simpson was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1995. A civil jury ordered Simpson to pay $33.4 million to the deceased's families in 1997.
Scotto also told USA Today that Simpson will come to live with him in Florida when he is released.