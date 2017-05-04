While defending Stephen Colbert, Sean Hannity calls him a 'horrible human being'

Following Tuesday's monologue that forced late night TV comedian Stephen Colbert to backtrack some of his words, Colbert received "support" from an unlikely source.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, a figure that Colbert has been highly critical of in the past, tweeted his thoughts on Colbert's monologue, which included what many considered to be a homophobic joke. The joke, aimed at President Donald Trump, caused some to tweet "#BoycottColbert."

"I will NOT support #FireColbert. I am vs ALL BOYCOTTS. He is a horrible human being, but if u don't like him change the channel," Hannity tweeted. "Boycotts, demands to fire people who make political comments you disagree with, this is what the left is doing to conservatives. #FreeSpeech"

Colbert said he didn't regret insulting Trump using a suggestive term that many found as offensive, but said he would change the wording.

"I'm not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that," Colbert said.