Where to find freebies on National Pretzel Day

National Pretzel Day is on Wednesday, and a number of pretzel shops will have free or discounted pretzels in celebration of the big day.

If you are in search of a deal, check out these pretzel joints: (All deals are at participating locations only.)

Auntie Anne's is offering one free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel from Wednesday through Sunday. In order to take advantage of the offer, customers must download the “My Pretzels Perks” app – available for free in Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play Store – before 11:59 p.m. EST on April 26.

Ben's Soft Pretzels will giveaway free Jumbo Soft pretzels to customers who make at least a $1 donation to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund on Wednesday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Philly Pretzel Factory is offering a free soft pretzel at most of its 150 locations on Wednesday. The company says no purchase is necessary.

Pretzelmaker will have 26 cent pretzels all day Wednesday at these locations. In order to receive the free pretzel, customers must say "Happy Birthday."

Wetzel's Pretzels is offering one free Original Pretzel on Wednesday at participating locations. For customers unable to participate on Wednesday, Wetzel's Pretzel will offer a free pretzel from Thursday through Sunday to customers who download the "Wetzel's Pretzels App."

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk.