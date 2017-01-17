Where is President Obama going after the inauguration?

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:59PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 2:46PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
High Wind Warning issued January 17 at 2:46PM MST expiring January 18 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 1:53PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 1:53PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 11:45AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 11:45AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Blizzard Warning issued January 17 at 11:45AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:52PM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:52PM MST expiring January 18 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 5:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Valley, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Custer, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur
After President Barack Obama hands off the reigns of power to his predecessor Donald Trump Friday afternoon, Obama and his family will not be staying in Washington to join in Trump's celebration.
Instead, the Obama family will make one final trek on Air Force One to Palm Springs, California, the president's press secretary Josh Earnest confirmed on Tuesday.
"The president vowed to take his family somewhere warmer than Washington, D.C. on Friday, and Palm Springs fits the bill," Earnest said. "It is a community the president has visited multiple times as president of the United States. The president has enjoyed visiting there in the past."
Outgoing presidents are afforded one final trip on Air Force One after their predecessor is sworn in. Often, Air Force One takes the outgoing president back to their hometowns or wherever they will be living. In 2009, the presidential plane, which is not officially known as Air Force One when a sitting president is not on board, flew George W. Bush back to Texas.
But unlike most former presidents, Obama is planning on living in Washington as his youngest daughter finishes high school.