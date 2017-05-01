CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WXYZ) - Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches is offering a huge $1 deal on their subs for nationwide customer appreciation day on Tuesday, May 2.

From 4-8 p.m. at participating locations, customers can get their No. 1 - No. 6 subs, plus the Jimmy John's BLT for $1 each plus sales tax. They are limited one sub per customer and can only be bought in store.

“$1 Sub Day is a fun event for Jimmy John’s owners across the country to say thanks to our loyal customers and fans! If you haven’t tried JJ’s yet, come in and check out what Jimmy Fresh™ is all about,” said founder Jimmy John Liautaud.

To see if a location near you is offering the $1 sub, click here.