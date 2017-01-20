When Trump said, ‘America first,' what did you hear?

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 2:43PM MST expiring January 20 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 10:10PM MST expiring January 20 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 10:10PM MST expiring January 20 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Malheur

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 3:32AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 3:32AM MST expiring January 20 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine