What's the deal with getting your tax refund faster?

Last year the average tax refund was $2,857. It's the biggest lump sum most people will get in a year. Comic and author Steve Harvey has a history with the IRS and he can relate. If you want that refund as soon as possible, Steve and Jimmy Rhoades have three valuable ways to speed up the process this year.

1. Reloadable Debit Card

All you have to do is have your refund direct deposited onto Green Dot Pre-Paid Card and you'll get it faster. To be clear, Steve Harvey is being paid to endorse Green Dot. Competitors in this space include Mango and Direct Express, which is offered by the Social Security Administration and offers the lowest fees in the category.

2. Tax Refund Anticipation Loans

Tax preparation services like H&R Block and Jackson Hewitt offer loans backed by your refund with 0% APR. The catch is you have to pay them to prepare and file your taxes, but if you plan to hire your tax prep out anyway, the loan terms are favorable. Just pay them right back when your refund lands.

3. E-File

Mailing paper back and forth is the slowest option. There’s no telling when you'll get it. There are a lot of software options that will walk you through the e-filing process step-by-step including free options if you earn less than $64,000.

Do you use a professional or file your taxes on your own? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.