Authorities have arrested Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old man from New Jersey, in connection with a mass shooting that left at least five people dead Friday at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

According to NBC News, Santiago had military ID on him during the time of the shooting. He is believed to be living in Lake Mary, Florida — a northern suburb of Orlando, Florida.

Witnesses at the scene described Santiago as firing randomly at one of the airport’s baggage claims. He did not appear to be targeting his victims specifically.

Santiago was wearing a Star Wars T-shirt at the time of the shooting, according to reports.

After Santiago was taken into custody, there were reports of more gunshots at a second terminal at the airport. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in a news conference the only gunshots were fired in Terminal 2, where Santiago was arrested.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says it's too early to tell if the shooting was an act of terror.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.