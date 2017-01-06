KIVI
+
Manage Email Preferences
WATCH: Toronto police arrest woman smashing police cars
Mina Abgoon
8:57 PM, Jan 5, 2017
You don’t see that every day.
For whatever reason, a woman decides to jump on top of police cars in Jane and Finch, Toronto, and smash their windshields.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows the woman leaping onto two separate cars and furiously kicking the windows.
Toronto Police are eventually able to subdue and arrest her. No word on what prompted the woman to take her bizarre actions.
See the unbelievable footage in the video below.
