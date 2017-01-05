KIVI
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:23PM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 3:23PM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:15AM MST expiring January 5 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine
Wind Chill Warning issued January 5 at 1:03AM MST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power
Wind Chill Warning issued January 4 at 8:52PM MST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 8:52PM MST expiring January 5 at 4:00AM MST in effect for: Bear Lake, Cassia, Franklin, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 1:04PM MST expiring January 5 at 4:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka
Winter Storm Watch issued January 2 at 3:19PM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander
Winter Storm Watch issued January 2 at 3:19PM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine
Winter Storm Watch issued January 2 at 3:19PM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko
Download the 6 On Your Side app
WATCH: Powerful Toyota tows semi-truck off roadway
Mina Abgoon
1:58 AM, Jan 5, 2017
We’ve certainly heard of pickup trucks towing other cars, but how about a semi-truck?
Mind-blowing video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a Toyota Hilux pulling a semi that appears to be broken down on a stretch of road.
While it’s clear the vehicle is somewhat struggling, it manages to pull the semi to safety, towing it completely off the roadway and onto the shoulder.
See it for yourself below.
