Watch live: President Trump news conference

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for who will lead the Department of Labor at a press conference set for 12:30 p.m. Eastern, according to CNN.

Shortly before the press conference started, NBC News reported that Alexander Acosta would be Trump's pick for the Labor secretary job. Acosta has had several prominent positions in government and academia, including as dean of the law school at Florida International University.

Trump's press conference comes a day after Andrew Puzder, the CEO of Hardee's and Carl's Jr. fast food chains, withdrew his name from consideration for Labor secretary.

The press conference also comes as Trump faces scrutiny over Michael Flynn, who resigned as national security adviser. Flynn's departure came after questions about his communication with a Russian official regarding sanctions before Trump took office.

Watch the press conference live here.