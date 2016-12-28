WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagles await arrival of two eaglets

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - All eyes are on an eagle nest in North Fort Myers, Florida as American Bald Eagle Harriet and her mate M15, await the arrival of their two eaglets.

A live camera, provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate shows the nest as the eagles take turns keeping their eggs warm.

The eagle cam was launched in October of 2012 and over 16 million viewers watched Eagles Harriet and Ozzie raise their two eaglets.

Ozzie and Harriet continued to expand their family in the Fall each year and the video camera was there to capture it all. In March of 2015, Ozzie was found by the FWC and taken to a clinic for rehabilitation after he showed signs of disorientation and injury. He was treated for 97 days and released back into the wild near the nest.

Ozzie was seen near the nest on Saturday, September 19 of 2015 and on September 27 he got into a fight with another male eagle in the area. Ozzie was injured and passed away two days later.

That's when M15 came into the picture. Harriett and M15 (male 2015) bonded in October in 2015 and Harriett laid two eggs which successfully hatched.

From Dick Pritchett Real Esate: "Eagles are wild birds and anything can happen in the wild. The Southwest Florida Eagle Camera (SWFEC) does not interfere or intervene and allows nature to take its course. You will see life and you might see death, but this is nature at her finest."