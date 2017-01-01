KIVI
WATCH: Canada lynx absolutely loves being brushed
Mina Abgoon
3:06 PM, Jan 1, 2017
Some animals hate being brushed, while others absolutely love it.
The latter applies to Max the lynx.
Adorable video footage posted by Rumble.com shows Max getting a morning brushing from his caretaker in Canada.
As you can see from the handful of fur off to the side, he has been shedding his winter coat – a process that started in early March.
He's really enjoying the brushing! See it for yourself below.
