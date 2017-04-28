Police in Virginia are looking for the person who's been grabbing neighborhood cats and shaving them before turning them loose.

Waynesboro police said at least seven cats have been shaved without their owners' permission since December in the neighborhood of Tree Streets. According to The Roanoke Times, the felines being shaved are "clearly pets," based on the fact they are well groomed and wearing collars.

Fliers have been posted around the neighborhood, saying the cats have been shaved in their "lower abdomens and groin areas." One flier, posted to Facebook by Waynesboro.com, urges witnesses to call police and says, "Our cats will thank you!"

Charlottesville's WVIR-TV reported that the bizarre act was at first thought to be a "proactive citizen" having the cats spayed or neutered but that idea has since been disproved.

The affected cats have been found otherwise unharmed.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.