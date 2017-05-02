Video shows wrong-way driver's explosive collision with tanker in Ohio

A wrong-way driver traveling at high speeds down Interstate 75 near Dayton, Ohio collided head on with a tanker, causing a huge fireball to shoot thousands of feet in the air Sunday afternoon.

Video obtained by WHIO-TV shows the wrong-way driver avoiding a number of cars before striking the tanker. In the video, you can see the driver of the tanker running across the highway to get away from the smoldering crash.

The driver of the tanker reportedly only suffered minor injuries.

Moments after the crash, the smoldering crash was a blazing inferno.

According to WHIO, the driver of the car died.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that repair work could take several days on damaged sections of the highway.

Interstate 75 is one of America's longest and busiest north/south freeways, stretching from Michigan into Florida.