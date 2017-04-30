Video shows Delta pilot involved in skirmish among passengers

In a video, shot by a passenger and distributed by TMZ, shows a Delta Air Lines pilot hitting a passenger who had another a passenger in a choke hold in a jet bridge at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The incident took place on April 21 before a flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The video of the incident was released by TMZ.

The video shows two women exchanging punches on the jet bridge as passengers were apparently boarding the plane. Seconds into the video, a third woman kicks the two women. Then the pilot comes in, hitting one of the women who had another woman in a choke hold.

After the pilot apparently walks away, he returns to break-up the brawl.

The New York Times reported that the pilot was originally taken off duty, but has since returned to work. The Times reported that Delta believes his actions de-escalated the situation.

TMZ reported that no charges were filed.

To view the video, click here (Note: Video contains graphic language, violence).