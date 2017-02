Bowling alley brawl caught on video

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Cell phone video captured a scary scene Saturday night inside the Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Michigan.



It was a melee involving dozens of young men, one of them reportedly brandishing a gun.

A patron, who asked not to be identified, witnessed it all.



"All of a sudden everyone started fighting--chairs being thrown," he said. "Everyone was scared. Everybody was running out."



Managers says this is not the norm for this longstanding staple that hosts high profile tournaments.



"We are gonna make sure this never happens again," says Mike Calloway, the marketing manager.



They say new security measures are going into place this week including wanding customers and checking belongings.



Allen Park police tell us they are not actively investigating, as neither party involved in the fight has made a report.