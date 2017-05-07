Video goes viral of a woman telling a Muslim she isn't welcome in the US

A video of a woman on a racially-motivated rant posted by a comedian reportedly taken at a Virginia-area Trader Joe's grocery store has gone viral, as the video has been viewed 1.2 million times.

The alleged incident, which has not confirmed by the grocery store, took place on Saturday at the Reston, Virginia Trader Joe's. The video was originally shared with comedian Jeremy McLellan, who posted the video on his Facebook page.

McLellan said his friend did not wish to be identified.

The video contains an unidentified white woman in line at the Trader Joe's. According to McClellan, the woman was questioning his friend why she was not wearing a head covering. McClellan said that after McLellan's friend told the woman that it was a choice, the woman reportedly didn't believe her.

You can hear McLellan's friend saying that she shouldn't have let the woman ahead of her in line.

The customer said, "I wish they didn't let you in the country."

McLellan's friend responded that she was born in the United States. The other woman responded, ""Oh, you were? Obama's not in office anymore. You don't have a Muslim in there anymore. He's gone. He's gone. He may be in jail, too, in the future."

