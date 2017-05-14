Video captures police removing family off flight due to 'security risk'

A family flying from New York to Las Vegas was kicked off a flight last week due to a "security risk," WABC-TV reported.

The family who was kicked off the flight claimed that it was over birthday cake that they had brought onto the plane. But Jet Blue said there is more to the story.

"(The customer) refused multiple requests from the crew to remove the items... became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crewmember's fitness to fly," Jet Blue said in a statement.

Cameron Burke, who was among the family of four who was kicked off Saturday's flight, said they followed the requests of the flight attendants. Burke said that he never yelled or cursed on the plane.

They originally placed the cake in an overhead bin. When flight attendants to place the cake under the seats, the family complied, Burke told WABC.

"You know, you could see the gestures - then she was pointing to her, did you tell him he couldn't put anything in the overhead compartment? I had approached them, and I said everything was fine, and she said, 'sir, this does not involve you. When she told me I had been non-compliant, then I said 'ma'am, had you been drinking?' because her behavior was not normal," Cameron told WABC.

Cameron's wife Minta told WABC that the flight was a last-minute surprise for Cameron and their two children. Instead of getting to travel to Vegas, they were confronted by police.

Video captured the Burke's children crying as police informed the family they were getting kicked off the flight.

Jersey City family kicked off flight over a cake. @JetBlue says passenger was agitated/security risk. Video appears to tell different story. pic.twitter.com/q0zQzNbHoa — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 14, 2017

The family was given a full refund.