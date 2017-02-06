Video captures large volcano erupting in Mexico

A volcano in the state of Colima, Mexico erupted last Friday, spewing ash miles into the sky, which fell on nearby towns, local emergency managers said.

The Volcan de Colima is one of the world's most active and powerful volcanoes, and has become quite active since mid-January. The volcano is located near Mexico's Pacific coast, and peaks roughly 12,500 feet above sea level.

Colima's emergency management agency has kept a five-mile zone off limits around the volcano.

According to the Smithsonian Institute, the volcano has been active since the 16th century. The Smithsonian says that as recently as 1913, the volcano has had an explosion large enough to destroy the summit.